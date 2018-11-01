Stefon Diggs says he’s going to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a rib injury, but it doesn’t sound like the team will have to make any contingency plans at wideout for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Diggs spoke to reporters on Thursday and said that the injury is “a little bruise” that he thinks he picked up in the first half of last Sunday’s loss. Diggs missed one play before returning to the game and the wideout said that the injury didn’t bother him during the game.

Diggs also said that he will be playing this weekend as the Vikings try to improve to 5-3-1 on the season. Diggs, who missed eight games with injuries over the last three seasons, has 58 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, guard Tom Compton and running back Roc Thomas were also out of practice for the Vikings on Wednesday.