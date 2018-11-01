Stephen Gostkowski named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has turned in strong performances for many years and the past month was no exception.

Gostkowski made 11 of the 12 field goals and all 15 extra points he attempted over the last four games. Gostkowski also kicked 17 touchbacks as the Patriots rolled to four wins over the course of the month.

He was named the AFC’s top special teams player for the month in recognition of that performance. Monthly honors in October have become a tradition for Gostkowski as he also nabbed the award in October 2008 and October 2013. He’s taken the prize four times overall.

Gostkowski, who became the 19th kicker in NFL history with 350 field goals in his career on October 14, is the league’s leading scorer through the first eight weeks of the season.