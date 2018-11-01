Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Terrelle Pryor thinks he can make an instant impact.

It’s unclear if Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill will play before their bye week.

The Patriots were short-handed in practice because of injury and illness.

The Jets have some cleaning up to do, after all the pre-snap penalties last week.

New Ravens RB Ty Montgomery is ready to get to work, and maybe have a nap.

The bye week offers some welcome relief for the Bengals.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is realizing the NFL is a business.

Steelers T Marcus Gilbert returned to practice.

The Texans have been impressed with “mature” rookie S Justin Reid.

Colts WR Dontrelle Inman has hit the ground running.

The Jaguars bought an insurance policy in QB Landry Jones.

The Titans clearly miss TE Delanie Walker, and vice versa.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton‘s moment is now.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admits a fear — haunted houses.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is productive, even without scoring touchdowns.

There was a sense of relief in the Raiders locker room after the trade deadline.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ daughter said criticism bothers her father.

The Giants face a tough decision on rookie QB Kyle Lauletta.

New Eagles WR Golden Tate started meeting fans on his flight to Philadelphia.

Washington QB Alex Smith is still working on his connection with TE Jordan Reed.

The Bears aren’t offering many details on OLB Khalil Mack‘s injury.

The Lions could have impacted their run game by trading a WR.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers studied the way Patriots QB Tom Brady moves in the pocket.

The Vikings adjusted their plan for Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is on pace to surpass 5,000 passing yards.

Panthers WR D.J. Moore isn’t the only wideout looking for a bigger role.

Saints CB Ken Crawley remains confident despite his benching.

Buccaneers K Chandler Catanzaro is trying to solve his extra point problem.

The Cardinals are glad to have an extra day off.

Looking at how new Rams acquisition Dante Fowler will fit into the defense.

The 49ers-Raiders game should inspire a Gandhi-like response from fans.

The Seahawks defense has exceeded expectations after an offseason of change.