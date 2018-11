Getty Images

The Rams are making these monthly honors their own personal awards show.

Running back Todd Gurley was named NFC offensive player of the month, after quarterback Jared Goff took home that prize in September.

Gurley ran for 208 yards against the Broncos, and was strong throughout the month.

He totaled nine touchdowns in the four games (seven rushing, two receiving), and ran for 462 yards.

It’s Gurley’s third monthly honor, as he and his teammate continue to stack them up.