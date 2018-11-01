Tramon Williams will help replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine asked Tramon Williams to be part of the plan to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety.

Williams told reporters he will play safety Sunday against the Patriots but also could see some action at corner.

“Change is always good,” Williams said, via Chris Barriere of NBC 26.

Williams played in the slot last week against the Rams, playing all 78 snaps. The move inside by Williams allowed rookie Jaire Alexander also to play all 78 snaps as an outside corner. Kevin King is the team’s other starting corner.

Williams, who has played right corner, left corner, nickel corner and strong safety in his 12 seasons in the NFL, has 32 interceptions and 142 pass breakups in his career.

The Packers have depth at corner with Josh Jackson, Bashaud Breeland and Tony Brown joining Alexander and King.

Green Bay started three safeties against the Rams with Clinton-Dix, Kentrell Brice and Jermaine Whitehead on the field together. Williams’ move presumably allows the Packers to keep Whitehead in his current role as a subpackage linebacker and third safety.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tramon Williams will help replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

  2. Now that Green Bay has established a culture of anonymous back stabbing in the press from one player against another player you are probably going to see a lot more 2nd string players bad mouthing anonymously in the press the player in front of them in hopes they will get shipped out like what happened to Montgomery and Dix.

  3. Dix has NOT been playing that well. Missed way too many tackles, didn’t look he was even trying half the time, and too many long balls got by him. I don’t see the uproar of unloading him, they would have let him walk next year anyway, and this way they got a fourth round pick. This helps the team, not hurts it.

  4. Tramon at safety playing center field in the back end is clearly a coverage upgrade.

    Moving Tramon to safety also enables Pettine to get his top 4 CB’s on the field at the same time. Kevin King and Jaire Alexander on the outside. Josh Jackson in the slot. Tramon at safety. This defense is better today than it was Tuesday morning.

    Is it Sunday Night yet?

    Bring on the Pats!

    #100Seasons🏈

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  5. Nothing peersoal, but if you’re looking for Tramon Williams, an nickel, to step in a Safety against the Pats at his age, you have some serious issues.

  6. I thought they’d have Whitehead move to safety and play Josh Jones as a nickel LB. But they still may do some of that; Pettine is showing more and more looks as the season moves along. Hoping for a great game. I think the Pack is now unified and ready to make a second half surge.

  8. Many teams are letting good, even great players go after 3 seasons and a few games, trading them before they have to pay them market value or losing them to free agency.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!