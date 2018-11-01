Tramon Williams will help replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine asked Tramon Williams to be part of the plan to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety.

Williams told reporters he will play safety Sunday against the Patriots but also could see some action at corner.

“Change is always good,” Williams said, via Chris Barriere of NBC 26.

Williams played in the slot last week against the Rams, playing all 78 snaps. The move inside by Williams allowed rookie Jaire Alexander also to play all 78 snaps as an outside corner. Kevin King is the team’s other starting corner.

Williams, who has played right corner, left corner, nickel corner and strong safety in his 12 seasons in the NFL, has 32 interceptions and 142 pass breakups in his career.

The Packers have depth at corner with Josh Jackson, Bashaud Breeland and Tony Brown joining Alexander and King.

Green Bay started three safeties against the Rams with Clinton-Dix, Kentrell Brice and Jermaine Whitehead on the field together. Williams’ move presumably allows the Packers to keep Whitehead in his current role as a subpackage linebacker and third safety.