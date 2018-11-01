Trent Williams seeing specialist about dislocated thumb

Getty Images

Earlier this week, there was word of optimism about Washington left tackle Trent Williams playing against the Falcons on Sunday despite the dislocated thumb he suffered against the Giants last week.

Thursday brought less positive news about Williams’ status. Head coach Jay Gruden said that Williams went to see a specialist about his injury.

The visit is expected to include consultation about whether Williams needs a surgical procedure to help repair the injury in addition to questions about his ability to play with a cast on his hand. Ty Nsekhe would start in Williams’ place in the event that the doctor’s visit doesn’t bring about that clearance.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Chris Thompson were also out of practice. Gruden said Crowder will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Further word on Williams and Thompson will come on Friday.