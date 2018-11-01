Tyron Smith: Paul Alexander’s firing is nobody’s fault

Getty Images

For most of his first seven seasons, Tyron Smith ranked as one of the NFL’s top left tackles. The Cowboys offensive lineman has five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros to show for it.

Smith isn’t played to an elite standard this season, though STATS, Inc., somehow credits him with allowing only one sack in seven games. He has epitomized the struggles of the entire Cowboys offensive line after several years of the unit being considered among the best, or the best, in the league.

But Smith said don’t blame him or the Cowboys offensive line for the team’s decision to fire assistant Paul Alexander on Monday. It’s just business, Smith said.

“No, not at all,” Smith said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “When something like that happens, it’s not really anybody’s fault. Nobody is in control of something like that, so we don’t really pay too much attention to it and control what we can control.”

Smith’s $17.5 million cap hit is the highest on the team.

With former offensive lineman Marc Colombo now in charge, and Hudson Houck serving as a consultant, the Cowboys will return to a more aggressive technique after Alexander implemented new techniques that didn’t work.

“We felt like we had a good solution,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “We felt like [Houck] and Marc working together would allow us to create the type of environment for the offensive line where they could be their best. It was a big part of the decision. There’s no question about that. We felt like those two guys together really can do what we want to do with our offensive line.”

Smith, 27, knows he can play better and vows to play better.

“For me, I’m a guy that’s hard on himself,” Smith said. “I feel like I can always do better. I’m not too happy with myself with the way I’ve been playing. There are things I got to get fixed. So I can be the best for my teammates. For me, it’s me cleaning up my technique. That is about it.”