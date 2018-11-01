Washington could put three safeties on the field at once

AP

With safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joining Washington via trade, his new team may be putting him on the field with the two safeties Washington already has.

Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky didn’t rule out the possibility of a Clinton-Dix, D.J. Swearinger, and Montae Nicholson package.

“Of course, you know when you get individuals like that, he’s a Pro Bowl guy; he came from Alabama,” Manusky told reporters regarding Clinton-Dix. “He understands defenses. He goes out there and he performs at a high fashion. To have those three guys in situations like that would be great to have, so we’re lucky and fortunate to have him.”

Before Washington can go with a three-safety alignment, Clinton-Dix has to get up to speed with the defense.

“Well that’s the biggest thing, I think he’s a professional of course, it’s great to have him on our team,” Manusky said. “It’s an individual that came from somewhat of a similar background, so I think the calls and stuff will relate over a little bit. But that’s the biggest thing, is trying to get him get up to speed with the defenses that we have. That might be a little different than what he did but overall he’s doing a good job.”

So how long will it take for Clinton-Dix to get up to speed?

“Well, I think it takes a couple of weeks,” Manusky said. “I think overall, an individual that doesn’t know all the calls, I know he nows a fire zone concept. He knows Cover 3. He knows Cover 2, but every team is different. So, overall, his knowledge of the game is very good, so I think he’s going to have a chance to probably play a little bit this week and we’ll see from there. . . . I don’t think there’s a test. I think overall just talking to the individual and understanding what he does. From a DB perspective, I rely on the DB coaches. Does he understand the concepts we have? And pretty much, there are not 1,000 concepts. But overall, he is a very knowledgeable football player. He understands concepts, so we’ll see from there.”

Whenever he’s ready, Clinton-Dix could help a 5-2 team become even better, making them a more viable candidate to win a division that has three teams that have beefed up via trade for the stretch run, with the Cowboys adding receiver Amari Cooper and the Eagles landing receiver Golden Tate.