Washington designates running back Byron Marshall to return from injured reserve

Washington Redskins running back Byron Marshall returned practice on Wednesday as the team designated Marshall as one of their two players eligible to return off injured reserve this season.

Marshall was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after injuring his ankle during the preseason in mid-August. While initially reported as a 2-4 week injury, Marshall still landed on IR to begin the year as the team signed Adrian Peterson to bolster their rushing attack.

Players on injured reserve must miss eight weeks before being eligible to return to the lineup, though they can return to practice after six weeks on the injured list. Marshall can practice for up to three weeks before Washington would need to add him to their active roster.

Head coach Jay Gruden said Marshall would be activated in the next week or two. He had nine carries for 32 yards, six receptions for 36 yards and 89 kick return yards last season for Washington.