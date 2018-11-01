With trade window closed, DeSean Jackson embraces Tampa

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson is loving the one he’s with.

The Buccaneers receiver, who reportedly asked to be traded, has avoided answering that question this week. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Jackson darted out of the locker room on Wednesday. He later spoke on his podcast, and he responded to a fan question about the report he asked to be traded without specifically denying it.

“I love it here in Tampa,” Jackson said. “You know, I’m raising my family. My family loves it down here. I love the weather, love the beaches. There’s a lot to do, but it’s still a low key quiet place, as well, too. The city’s embracing me, man. And I appreciate the fan support and all the love. Hopefully, man, I can end my career here. Retire as a Buc, man, that’s what I look forward to. And hopefully bringing a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay.”

Jackson’s attitude about playing in Tampa possibly changed once Ryan Fitzpatrick was re-inserted as the starter. With Jameis Winston playing, Jackson didn’t have quite the same impact.

It was believed over the weekend that one specific team that wanted badly to acquire Jackson (perhaps the Eagles) had leaked the news that Jackson asked to be traded.