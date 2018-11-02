49ers re-sign Tom Savage

Getty Images

The 49ers made the moves of running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to injured reserve official. They filled one of the spots by re-signing quarterback Tom Savage.

Savage originally signed with the 49ers on Oct. 16. They cut him four days later, re-signed him Oct. 22 and waived him again Nov. 1.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Texans in 2014. In four seasons with Houston, he appeared in 13 games with nine starts.

Savage has completed 181 of 315 passes for 2,000 yards and five touchdowns.

He signed with the Saints on March 16 but was released New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2018, and was a free agent until the 49ers came calling.