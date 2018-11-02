49ers will put Emmanuel Moseley, Raheem Mostert on IR

Getty Images

This is how fleeting the NFL is: The 49ers promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to the 53-player roster Thursday. He played his first career snaps — three on special teams — before dislocating his shoulder.

Moseley will have surgery Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports, and the team will place the University of Tennessee product on injured reserve.

The 49ers know Thursday night they would finish the season without running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert fractured his right forearm in the third quarter and will undergo surgery today, per Maiocco.

The 49ers also will place Mostert on injured reserve.

He finished the season with 40 touches for 286 yards and a touchdown.