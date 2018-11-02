Aaron Rodgers is off the injury report, again

Getty Images

Bill Belichick says Aaron Rodgers looks healthy. And he technically is.

Once again, Rodgers has exited the injury report in advance of a game.

The Packers quarterback was limited in practice this week as a result of the knee injury that he suffered on the first Sunday night of the season. After returning for the second half of an eventual victory for the ages over the Bears, Rodgers has started every game, sporting a large knee brace.

Rodgers continues to move very well despite the brace, and he has performed as well as ever. The problems for the 3-3-1 Packers have come from the defense and, in connection with the chance they had to become the first team this season to beat the Rams, an ill-advised decision by now-former Packers running back Ty Montgomery to ignore the plan to take a knee after fielding in the end zone a kickoff that, but for his fumble when returning the kick, would have given Rodgers a chance to author another stellar finish.