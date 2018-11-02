Amari Cooper will start, play a significant role

AP

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has played catch up since arriving in Dallas last week. Despite the fact that he will have only five practices, Cooper will start Monday night, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Friday.

Not only will Cooper start, but he will play a significant role.

“We’re not trying to ease him in,” Linehan said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cooper spent his off week in California, gathering his belongings. It worked out perfectly with Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal also in Northern California.

The two met at a park in Dublin a couple of hours each day.

Cooper also spent time on the phone with quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I’ve picked up a lot so far,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s definitely a sense of urgency being that I just got here and we have to play this week. I have to go out there and play on Monday, and it’s a completely new system.

“At the end of the day, it’s football. I played in a couple of different systems now, so after a while you’re really doing some of the same things; they just call it something different.”