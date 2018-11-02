Bears list Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson as questionable again this week

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said this week that linebacker Khalil Mack‘s injury situation was similar to last week’s and that’s exactly how things have played out.

Mack missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week before returning to work on Friday and drawing a questionable tag on the final injury report of the week. Mack’s ankle kept him out Wednesday and Thursday again this week and he practiced on Friday before being listed as questionable again.

Mack went on to miss last Sunday’s game, which was the first game he’s missed in his NFL career, and the listing means we’ll have to wait to find out if he’ll also sit out against the Bills.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson followed the same path as Mack last week and he’s been right beside him again this week as well. The only difference is that Robinson has been bothered by a groin injury rather than an ankle problem.