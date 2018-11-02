Ben Roethlisberger has another full practice, good to go

Getty Images

Nothing to see here: Pittsburgh will have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback Sunday against Baltimore.

Roethlisberger again had a full practice Friday and did not appear on the Steelers’ status report. He sat out practice Wednesday, but that has served as a traditional day off for him this season.

Roethlisberger fractured his left index finger against the Browns but played through it, missing only the final kneel down. He played 70 of the 71 snaps.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Roethlisberger has a splint he has the option of wearing for the game. He practiced Thursday and Friday with a glove on his non-throwing hand.

The Steelers list offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) as doubtful. Cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and Artie Burns (ankle) are questionable.