Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers looks healthy to me

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to appear on the injury report with a knee sprain that he suffered in Week One. But the coach who will be charged with slowing Rodgers down this weekend doesn’t see a player who is impaired, even while wearing a knee brace so big that it looks like someone put scaffolding around his leg.

“I’d just watch the end of the San Francisco game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. “I think that will take care of that for you. Yeah, he looks healthy to me. If he’s got more left, then that’s even worse, but he’s plenty athletic, is moving well. I mean, they’re having a hard time catching him and tackling him. So, maybe it can get better, I don’t know, but it still looks pretty good.”

Belichick praised Rodgers’ abilities earlier this week, pointing out that Belichick is glad to not be in the same division as the Packers. On Friday’s PFT Live, Peter King argued for an adjustment to the schedule that would create one wild-card game per year that could, for example, put Rodgers’ Packers against Tom Brady‘s Patriots more often than once every four years.