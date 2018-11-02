Bills say LeSean McCoy “definitely” in 2019 plans

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was one of the players who saw his name come up in trade chatter ahead of this week’s deadline, but McCoy wound up staying put when all was said and done.

Given reports of interest from other teams in McCoy’s services and the fact that the Bills have more roster renovation to do this offseason, some might wonder if the team will revisit a McCoy trade once the year comes to an end. In an interview with Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, General Manager Brandon Beane suggested they would not be looking to move the veteran.

“Definitely. That’s the whole key,” Beane said. “LeSean is still a very good player in this league. Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well. He’s a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we’ll have him back in 2019. He’ll definitely be a part of that.”

We’re a long way out from the end of this season and even further away from the start of next season, which means nothing is going to be written in permanent marker and that there will be plenty of time to reassess whether McCoy fits with the vision in Buffalo for the 2019 season.