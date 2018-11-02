Broncos promote WR River Cracraft

Getty Images

The new look to the Broncos receiving corps this weekend will go beyond the absence of Demaryius Thomas.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports that the team has promoted wide receiver River Cracraft from their practice squad. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was waived in a corresponding move.

Cracraft was in his second year on the Denver practice squad after going undrafted out of Washington State. He caught six passes for 26 yards in the preseason this year.

The Broncos also ruled out wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton with a knee injury. That leaves Cracraft, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as the team’s receivers for Sunday’s game against Thomas and the rest of the Texans.