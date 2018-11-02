Broncos set to activate Su’a Cravens from IR

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t had safety Su'a Cravens in their lineup since trading for him this offseason, but that could change against the Texans on Sunday.

Cravens was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after the cut to 53 players in early September, which made him eligible to be one of the two players that the Broncos can designate for return this season. The Broncos did just that two weeks ago and Cravens is eligible to play for the first time this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s exactly what should happen. Rapoport reports that Cravens will be added to the active roster in time for the matchup with the Texans.

If Cravens does play, it will be his first game since the 2016 season as he sat out all of last year in Washington.