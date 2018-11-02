Bucs should be getting defensive linemen back this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers could be getting a pair of defensive starters back on the field this week against the Panthers.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and defensive end Vinny Curry returned to full participation in practice, and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

They’re the only Bucs whose status seems in question, as defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul also returned Friday after missing the previous two days of practice.

McCoy and Curry had each missed the last two games, and getting them back this week is helpful, as they face Cam Newton on a hot streak.

The Bucs have ruled out running back Ronald Jones, guard Evan Smith, and cornerback M.J. Stewart.