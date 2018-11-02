Chiefs list Justin Houston as questionable

Getty Images

Linebacker Justin Houston returned to practice for the Chiefs on Thursday and he has a shot of returning to game action against the Browns on Sunday.

Houston has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but was listed as questionable after a second straight limited practice on Friday. The Chiefs have gotten strong play from Dee Ford while Houston has been out of the lineup and pairing the current AFC defensive player of the month with his veteran counterpart would put more teeth into the pass rush.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is also listed as questionable and the Chiefs have again listed safety Eric Berry as doubtful with a heel injury. That’s nine straight weeks with the same designation for Berry, who has not played or practiced this season.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who came out of last Sunday’s win with a groin injury, did not get any injury designation and is set to play on Sunday.