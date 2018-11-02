Chris Carson gets questionable designation

Getty Images

The Seahawks downgraded running back Chris Carson‘s practice list Thursday to limited, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll, though, expressed optimism that Carson will play.

The Seahawks list Carson as questionable with a hip, though Carroll calls it a groin injury.

“He’s just got a little groin thing he’s feeling,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “He got through the day; he practiced every day this week. We’ve just got to make sure on game day he’s OK. If not, we’ll go with the other guys and move forward. We’ll see.”

Carson has gained 100 yards in three of the past four games and has 457 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries this season.

The Seahawks have guard Jordan Simmons (calf) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) as doubtful. Safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) are questionable.

Carroll said McDougald is “ready to go.”