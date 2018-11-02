Cordrea Tankersley out for year with torn ACL

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley didn’t play much in the team’s first eight games and he won’t be playing at all in their final eight games.

Tankersley hurt his knee during Thursday’s practice and head coach Adam Gase announced on Friday that Tankersley tore his ACL. He’ll go on injured reserve and begin rehabbing at some point in the coming months with an eye on the 2019 season.

Tankersley, a 2017 third-round pick, started 11 games for the Dolphins as a rookie before moving into a reserve role this year. He’s only played on 29 defensive snaps and he’s played just under 40 percent of the team’s special teams snaps this year.

Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain and Torry McTyer have been the top three corners for the Dolphins. Sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong is also on hand.