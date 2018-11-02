Cowboys to put Gil Brandt in Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ big announcement wasn’t a surprise: Jerry Jones introduced Gil Brandt as the 22nd member of the Ring of Honor. The team will induct their former player personnel director at halftime of their game against the Saints on Nov. 29.

Brandt, 85, is a contributor finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

“It means everything to me,” Brandt said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s like watching a child grow up. When I first came here we were 0-11-1. We had very few people going to the games. Wasn’t sure we we would have a team in two years. What I went through from the beginning to the now is the unbelievable.”

Brandt worked for the Cowboys from 1960-89, overseeing the acquisition of 15 of the 19 players who are members of the team’s Ring of Honor. He was part of the triumvirate, along with General Manager Tex Schramm and coach Tom Landry, who built the Cowboys into America’s Team.

Schramm and Landry already have a place in the Ring of Honor and their busts are in Canton.