David Irving says he could miss four weeks

Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving didn’t wait for the injury report. He declared himself out.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Irving said he definitely wasn’t playing Monday against the Titans, and could be out up to four weeks.

Irving said he’s still awaiting results of the MRI on his high ankle sprain, which was suffered in practice Thursday.

Irving missed the first four games while serving a suspension, and had played in the last two games before the latest extended absence.