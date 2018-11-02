DirecTV apologizes for Sunday Ticket technical glitches

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
On Sunday, NFL fans across the country expressed outrage that DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket programming was experiencing technical glitches. Subscribers were seeing error messages on the screen when they were trying to watch games, and DirecTV seemed to be ignoring the situation, with its social media accounts having nothing to say about the matter.

Five days later, DirecTV has apologized to subscribers.

“You may have experienced problems during Sunday’s NFL SUNDAY TICKET broadcast. While the problems have been resolved, the fact is we made a mistake. We’re truly sorry,” DirecTV said in an email to customers. “We love our football as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can watch your favorite team – whenever and however you want.”

DirecTV is offering customers compensation, with a catch. To customers who don’t have the “Sunday Ticket Max” package, DirecTV sent an email saying they would get the package for free for the rest of the season to compensate them. To customers who already had that package, DirecTV sent an email saying they could click a link to redeem a partial refund.

The catch is, that link was broken when we tried to redeem our refund. So while DirecTV has taken one important step while acknowledging the problem, there’s still more that needs to be done.

8 responses to “DirecTV apologizes for Sunday Ticket technical glitches

  2. Ha, so at the end of the day customers get screwed while corporations keep banking huge profits, nothing new here, just another day in America.

  5. How about the ones that never even got the e mail?!?!? What a sham.. if it weren’t for the NFL package I would of kicked direct TV to the curb years ago.

  6. How much was the refund supposed to be? It really hacked me off trying to watch the Cardinals glorious victory over the 49’ers….

  7. Since AT&T bought DirecTV, it’s been terrible. Nothing works, screen freezes, it’s slow or won’t respond. Don’t spend your money on it. I’ve had DirecTV for 20 years. It was the best television experience and the service was amazing. Now, the software is terrible and doesn’t work, and the customer service is ridiculous. AT&T sent their customer service department to India and the Philippines. They can only read their script, and not very well. AT&T has ruined direcTV. Don’t spend your money on it. I have to call them weekly because something doesn’t work and the people that answer the phone are useless.

  8. Man, I used to love my Sunday Ticket. Bought the system and installed it myself back at the very beginning. The cost just kept rising, and then the NFL went social justice warrior and I decided that I didn’t want it anymore. So I canceled and I haven’t missed it. The next step will be dropping DirecTV altogether. I hate the networks, wouldn’t watch communist CNN if they paid me. It is almost entirely streaming content for me now.

