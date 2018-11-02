DirecTV apologizes for Sunday Ticket technical glitches

Getty Images

On Sunday, NFL fans across the country expressed outrage that DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket programming was experiencing technical glitches. Subscribers were seeing error messages on the screen when they were trying to watch games, and DirecTV seemed to be ignoring the situation, with its social media accounts having nothing to say about the matter.

Five days later, DirecTV has apologized to subscribers.

“You may have experienced problems during Sunday’s NFL SUNDAY TICKET broadcast. While the problems have been resolved, the fact is we made a mistake. We’re truly sorry,” DirecTV said in an email to customers. “We love our football as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can watch your favorite team – whenever and however you want.”

DirecTV is offering customers compensation, with a catch. To customers who don’t have the “Sunday Ticket Max” package, DirecTV sent an email saying they would get the package for free for the rest of the season to compensate them. To customers who already had that package, DirecTV sent an email saying they could click a link to redeem a partial refund.

The catch is, that link was broken when we tried to redeem our refund. So while DirecTV has taken one important step while acknowledging the problem, there’s still more that needs to be done.