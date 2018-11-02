Dolphins activate Jake Brendel, place Cordrea Tankersley on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins took one player off of injured reserve on Friday and put another player on the list in a corresponding move.

Center Jake Brendel was designated for return from injured reserve last month and the team officially brought him back to the active roster on Friday. He joins linebacker Mike Hull in returning to the team this week and that means the Dolphins won’t be able to bring back any other players this season.

Brendel played in 17 regular season games over the last two seasons and appeared in the Dolphins’ Wild Card loss after the 2016 season.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was placed on injured reserve. Head coach Adam Gase announced earlier in the day that Tankersley tore his ACL in Thursday’s practice.