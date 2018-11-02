Dolphins coordinator admits frustration with defense

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke has already come under fire this season, and he’s already shown his own frustration.

But after taking their long weekend after a Thursday game to analyze the problem, he said there’s plenty of blame to go around for an underperforming side.

“We’re all to blame,” Burke said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the scheme. We’re not designing defenses to cut guys loose on the back end. We’re not designing defenses to give up 50-yard runs and not fit things right. Obviously, that’s not what we’re trying to do. I don’t think that we’re getting hard-core schemed where they’re finding weaknesses in our defense, in terms of schematic issues. . . .

“At some point, they have to learn some s— and play some stuff. . . . We can’t live like this.”

Not if they want to keep jobs, anyway. The Dolphins have allowed 74 points and 884 yards in the last two games, and rank 27th in the league in both points and yards allowed. That has led to some visible signs of that frustration, such as when the Dolphins gave up a 49-yard touchdown to Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and television cameras caught Burke slamming his tablet computer to the ground in his anger.

“I was frustrated,” Burke said. “Very frustrated. Again, to me too, we were just cutting guys loose. [Deshaun Watson] had five touchdown passes and four were to uncovered players. It’s not like contested catches, something got schemed up. We were not even covering guys and dropping guys loose.

“That just kept building. It was a level of frustration. I didn’t realize it was going to get captured. I slammed one last year, I don’t think anyone caught it. It kind of build up and that was an outlet. Unfortunately, it was the closest thing I had in my hands. Took it out on an inanimate object.”

Perhaps someday they’ll take it out on an opponent.