Elijah McGuire “trending toward” return to Jets lineup Sunday

The Jets hope to have a pair of wide receivers back from injury when they face the Dolphins on Sunday and it looks like a member of their backfield will be returning to action as well.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that running back Elijah McGuire is “trending toward” getting a spot in the lineup for Sunday’s game. McGuire has been on injured reserve with a foot injury since early September and he began practicing with the team a couple of weeks ago.

McGuire ran 88 times for 315 yards and caught 17 passes for 177 yards as a rookie last year. He should move into a complementary role to Isaiah Crowell similar to the one Bilal Powell played before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that running back De’Angelo Henderson is expected to be cut to make room for McGuire.