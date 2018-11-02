Ezekiel Elliott thinks Amari Cooper will open things up for everyone

AP

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is set to play his first game with the Cowboys when they face the Titans on Monday night and expectations for the impact he’ll have on the team’s offense are pretty high.

There’s the expectation that he will give Dak Prescott the target he’s been missing in the receiving corps this season and there’s also the expectation that his presence will create more opportunities for others on the unit. Running back Ezekiel Elliott believes that the offense is “going to open up for everyone” with Cooper in the mix.

“Amari is going to draw attention,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If they don’t then they’re going to get hurt. It will definitely loosen that box up and make things a little bit easier. Teams know when they play us we’re going to run the ball. That’s always going to be the focus. But it’s going to help for sure just having Amari over there.”

The 3-4 Cowboys have alternated wins and losses in their first seven games and they’ve gone 3-0 at home, so it bodes well that they’ll host Tennessee after losing their last game. For the Cooper trade to pay the expected dividends, that pattern will have to change over the final nine weeks of the season.