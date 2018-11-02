Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

WR Terrelle Pryor is trying to learn the Bills offense quickly.

The Dolphins are taking a cautious approach with WR Kenny Stills this week.

Said Patriots S Devin McCourty, “It’s a game where we have to show up and play really well to have a chance. I’m excited. I think everyone is excited to have this matchup on a Sunday night game. We’ve got to really come to play.”

Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said he wants to be judged by wins and losses rather than other offensive numbers.

Midseason grades for the Ravens.

Handing out some first half awards for the Bengals.

Browns WR Rashard Higgins is getting closer to a return.

Looking back at five memorable Steelers wins over the Ravens.

Texans RB Lamar Miller has run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games.

Colts C Ryan Kelly has come in for some praise.

Head coach Doug Marrone is trying to take the blame for the Jaguars’ recent woes.

The Titans are showing confidence in their wide receivers.

The Broncos receiving corps is moving ahead after the Demaryius Thomas trade.

Ben Niemann may get a start at linebacker for the Chiefs.

RB Melvin Gordon hopes to be back in the Chargers lineup this week.

Looking at Raiders QB Derek Carr‘s passing chart from Sunday’s loss.

The Cowboys didn’t waste any time putting WR Amari Cooper with the first team.

Terrell Owens weighed in on the Giants.

Does the addition of WR Golden Tate change the Eagles’ playoff odds?

Washington CB Josh Norman expects to be tested by the Falcons.

The Bears should keep in mind what happened when another NFC North team faced the Bills.

Sifting through ways the Lions can replace WR Golden Tate.

The Packers feel QB Aaron Rodgers took a step forward in practice this week.

Will Vikings RB Dalvin Cook play this weekend?

Falcons WR Julio Jones predicts a big win for Alabama this weekend.

Who is the most underrated member of the Panthers defense?

The Saints are the next team that will try to stop Todd Gurley.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken may not have been surprised by 49ers QB Nick Mullens‘ play on Thursday night.

Cardinals rookie WR Christian Kirk looks like he’s moving in the right direction.

Will the Rams continue to thrive in close games?

It was a good report card for the 49ers on Thursday night.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson had to explain some football rules to his Australian family after last Sunday’s fake punt.