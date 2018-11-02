Friday’s #PFTPM is chock full of news, analysis, answers to questions, more

PFTPM

The end-of-week episode of the #PFTPM podcast consists of roughly 75 non-stop minutes of anything and everything relevant at this moment to the NFL. (And some things that aren’t and never will be relevant to the NFL.)

It’s an old-school, steam-of-consciousness Friday edition that, upon reflection, I didn’t hate. Which arguably counts as progress.

The news of the day is reviewed, Hue Jackson’s situation is discussed, there’s a little talk about the aging rockers in grease paint who will be launching their umpteenth annual farewell tour, and while answering your questions I end up trying to make a list of the current NFL head coaches who could be on the short list in Cleveland. One of the names may surprise you.

That’s called a tease. When it comes to a podcast that has developed a close-knit group of zealous listeners (i.e., not nearly enough are listening), every trick in the book is fair game.