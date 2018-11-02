Geronimo Allison doubtful with groin, hamstring injuries

Getty Images

Geronimo Allison can’t stay off the injury report. The Packers receiver injured his groin during Thursday’s practice, and the team lists him as doubtful to play this week.

He injured his hamstring during Week Five, and both ailments are listed on the report.

The Packers practice Saturday rather than Friday, so they will “see where he is” tomorrow, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

Randall Cobb received a questionable designation because of his hamstring injury.

Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) also are questionable.