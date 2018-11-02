Geronimo Allison hurt groin in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Packers got wide receiver Geronimo Allison back in the lineup last Sunday, but he may be out again this weekend.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that Allison hurt his groin in Thursday’s practice. Allison, who missed Weeks Five and Six, was already limited by a hamstring injury.

McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that “we’ll see where he is tomorrow” before making a call about Sunday night in New England. That suggests Allison will be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown would be the likely candidates to join Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in the lineup if Allison doesn’t go.

Center Corey Linsley also had a new injury on Thursday’s report as he was limited by a knee issue after not appearing on the list at all on Wednesday. McCarthy said he felt good about Linsley availability for Sunday night.