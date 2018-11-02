Hue Jackson admits he went behind John Dorsey’s back to take back the offense

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2018, 7:35 AM EDT
Last year, former Browns coach Hue Jackson won a power struggle with former V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown, presumably by appealing directly to owner Jimmy Haslam. This year, Jackson tried to win a power struggle with G.M. John Dorsey, definitely by appealing directly to Haslam.

In an post-termination interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jackson admitted that he went to Haslam to try to take back control of the offense from now-former offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Asked whether Jackson took his case for taking back the offense to ownership, Jackson said this: “I had a very candid conversation with Jimmy Haslam as I’ve known Jimmy longer than I’ve know John, and I think Jimmy knows what I’ve expressed and how I felt and how I would have liked to have gone out.”

Regardless of how long Jackson has known Jimmy vs. John, cutting John out of the process when it comes to reversing the decision to insert an offensive coordinator in 2018 — a decision that had John’s fingerprints all over it — was destined to be perceived as an attempt to undermine the G.M. With a 3-36-1 record in two-plus seasons, Jackson simply didn’t have the juice to win a power struggle with Dorsey, who has received nothing but praise for what he has done so far in Cleveland.

Regardless, it’s clear that Jackson believed he could have done better with the offense than Haley had been doing.

“You look at our numbers with me calling the offense with less talent,” Jackson said. “Our numbers this year were the same or worse than our numbers last year with better players on offense. So it was already tough for me to give up play calling when I knew more talent was on the way with John Dorsey on board. Of course I wanted to remind everybody what a Hue Jackson-led offense looks like, but I felt they wanted me to focus on coaching the whole team and let someone else call the plays.”

Although Jackson insisted that he hired Haley, Jackson acknowledged that the hiring of a coordinator came at the suggestion of Dorsey. Which possibly went something like this: “Well, Hue, either you’ll be hiring an offensive coordinator, or I’ll be hiring a coach.”

Now, Dorsey will be hiring a coach. Hue’s comments in the aftermath of his firing serve only to underscore the reality that Dorsey should have been hiring a coach 10 months ago.

18 responses to “Hue Jackson admits he went behind John Dorsey’s back to take back the offense

  1. He reminds me of Jeff Fisher. He always had his buddies in the media tell everyone how great he was and how everything that went wrong was someone elses fault. He would then throw everyone else under the bus to the owner until he was the last one left and the team hadn’t improved.

  3. Sashi Brown’s Browns were no good for Cleveland, no good for the NFL, and no good for Hue Jackson. The method/process was good for John Dorsey, ultimately, but that’s really unfortunate.

    I have a philosophical belief against tanking: it’s disingenuous to the integrity of the sport, the essence of competition, and the human spirit.

    Hue Jackson drew the short stick and should’ve been fired at the end of this year if things didn’t improve, but really he should have been given (mandated) an OC sooner (year 1) and/or let his authentic process (no OC) been to his own ultimate demise. This process of poor management makes it difficult to truly judge the man, because he’s never been given full latitude to do things “his way” with a win-now (talented) roster, and/or calling his own offense.

    That said, nobody could petition for him better than himself, and he obviously failed in that department.

  8. root4cleveland says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:43 am
    Sashi Brown’s Browns were no good for Cleveland, no good for the NFL, and no good for Hue Jackson. The method/process was good for John Dorsey, ultimately, but that’s really unfortunate.
    ———————————–
    I don’t know. He got rid of a lot of players that the team didn’t win with. Flipped those for picks, drafted some pretty good players, unfortunately when your team is loaded with first and second year players and an inept coach, things go south in a hurry. Personally, if they had drafted Wentz, Watson or whoever, they would’ve still be stink, so instead they grabbed Garrett and used those trade down picks for more players. Got their QB and a nice DB to boot. I think Sashi Brown deserves some credit for doing the unpopular but right thing.

  9. How will Hue Jackson expect to get another job?

    If there was someone talented available for a position you needed to be filled, but the person was disloyal, would you hire them? Or would you hire someone else who you thought was almost as capable and 100% trustworthy?

    >>root4cleveland says:
    I have a philosophical belief against tanking: it’s disingenuous to the integrity of the sport, the essence of competition, and the human spirit.

    As long as the rules of a sport allow it, its actually a sound strategy, provided you have capable player evaluation. Tanking and drafting poorly, as the Browns did for a few years harms the team. Tanking for 2 years, getting a QB and some good players turns a 2-14 team into a 10-6 team in a couple of years.

  11. So you’re 3-36 and undermine a GM that carries a pretty good amount of clout…Pretty much sums up Hue’s game day decision making as well

  13. People won’t want to admit this but he’s right and the numbers prove this.

    On top of that I believe that line about “Dorsey will be hiring a coach” is also incorrect considering if we learned anything about this weeks firing it’s that Haslam blames Dorsey for Todd Haley being terrible. Keep in mind Haslam literally said Greg Williams will not answer to Dorsey and will report direct to him. Not exactly a glowing recommendation that you think your GM is doing a bang up job of holding the ship together.

    Dorsey is a pick the players guy only. Don’t let him run your front office, not doing good at that and not getting along with a more experienced head coach is why he was the guy getting fired during the season last year in Kansas City.

  14. I was a Hue Jackson supporter for the longest time because I felt he got stuck with a sub-talented team. The team obviously wanted to rebuild “without telling the public so as to not hurt ticket sales” and honestly I was ok with it because what we had wasn’t gonna get us anywhere, I kind of wish I would have known it so I could temper my expectations.
    I knew he got stuck with lesser talent and wanted him to get a chance to coach the team with more talent. However, after his rant about wanting to take back over the offense, I was done with him. If you gave up the play calling (forced or unforced) to get a Todd Haley to come onboard and SAY it was your decision to hire Haley and say that you work well with John in a collaborative effort then when things don’t go well don’t go crying about it. For the record, I believe Haley was calling plays that he knew would irritate Hue and or get him fired but Baker made some incredible plays. That’s the reason I believe he was canned plus I believe John and the Haslam’s could probably tell Haley was up to no good. That reverse deep late in the game deep in your own territory with a rookie QB was a head scratcher.
    Hue’s latest latest talking points are only self-serving helps to confirm the position I took was correct. GOOD RIDDANCE! #GOBROWNS

  16. 2018: 32nd
    2017: 32nd
    2016: 32nd
    2015: 30th
    2014: 31st
    2013: 27th

    What is this data? These are the years since Haslam bought the Browns, with corresponding position against the NFL salary cap. So, keep selling out them games, Browns fans, while Haslam laughs in your face and pockets all your money

  17. Admitting that he ignores the chain of command illustrates the delusional world in which Hue Jackson lives. How many GMs are going to want a coach who openly confesses to going around the GM to the owner? Hue obviously thinks his coaching talents justify his back stabbing tactics. His admission will haunt him for the rest of his career. If he is an OC he will go behind the Head Coach’s back to the GM or Owner; if he is a positional or passing game coach he will go behind the Offensive Coordinator’s back. Hue’s revisionist history about draft picks and lack of loyalty to his boss makes his future employment problematic; he’s made himself radioactive.

  18. It was so easy to leave with class and thank the team for sticking by him through a couple of terrible seasons. Instead he’s blaming everyone else. His record alone was going to make a future head coaching job extremely difficult. I think he’s turned it into impossible. How could any future GM trust him?

