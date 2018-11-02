Hue Jackson tries a different approach in first TV interview since being fired

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
AP

The first print interview of former Browns coach Hue Jackson came off as an effort to blame everyone but Hue Jackson for the failure of the Browns. In his first TV interview since being fired on Monday, Jackson tried a different approach.

Jackson was far more willing to shoulder the blame for the team’s failures in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“We didn’t win enough,” Jackson said. “We were in a lot of games. It comes back to us as coaches first.”

Jackson reiterated his belief that the firing didn’t simply arise from the perception of “internal discord” between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Ultimately, Jackson thinks the decision came from a desire to get the most out of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. And Jackson made it clear that he would have done things differently than former offensive coordinator Todd Haley did them.

Jackson’s biggest regret comes from his decision (if it truly was his decision) to surrender control of the offensive side of the football to Haley.

“I would not have ever given away the offense,” Jackson said regarding the main thing he would have done differently. “That’s what I was hired for.”

Jackson also disputed the perception, as created by his comments to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, that the coach was blaming others. Jackson said he was “surprised and shocked” by that perception.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Jackson said regarding the notion that he was throwing others under the bus.

On ESPN, Jackson wasn’t thrown under the bus but hoisted on his own petard regarding Jackson’s insistence that he chose to surrender full control of the offense to Haley and Jackson’s inability to take back control of the offense without having to appeal directly to owner Jimmy Haslam for permission to do so. If it truly were Jackson’s decision, and Jackson’s decision alone, to bring in a coordinator, it should have been Jackson’s decision, and Jackson’s decision alone, to fire the coordinator.

So to the extent that Jackson has opted to engage in a media tour to bolster his reputation in the aftermath of one of the worst head-coaching careers of all time, it probably isn’t working. He desperately wants to rewind to his pre-Cleveland status, when multiple teams want to make him a head coach. Post-Cleveland, chances are that no NFL team will be hiring Jackson to be a head coach.

Like Norv Turner and Wade Phillips, Jackson could continue to be a viable assistant in the NFL. He should stop aspiring to be an NFL head coach.

“I still think that there’s another opportunity out there somewhere,” Jackson said regarding a third chance to be an NFL head coach.

At this point, he may be the only one who thinks that.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Hue Jackson tries a different approach in first TV interview since being fired

  1. who has Todd Haley been able to get along with in his career?
    knows offense, people ehh not so much

  3. If he shows he’s learned things he’ll get another chance. It’s not Hue’s fault the Browns went 1-31. I wonder how many games they’d have won with Billy B at the helm. You can be as much of a genius as you want but if you’re stuck in the stone-age you ain’t figuring out quantum physics.

  5. Any GM that hires Hue better wear knife proof chain mail. Hue has publicly confessed to stabbing several co-workers (Brown, Dorsey) in the back. Good luck on him distancing himself from his own words!

  7. Hue of course forgets that one of the conditions of him remaining the Head Coach was giving up Offensive play calling because his offenses were inept in Cleveland. He didn’t “choose” to give it up. He was “forced” to give it up.

  8. It’s funny because nobody really mentions why he was so bad as a head coach. His game day management was the worst I’ve ever seen. Timeouts, decision making, etc. Who can ever forget declining a penalty against the titans that would have knocked them out of field goal range, only to pick up a fourth and and one and go down and score. He was brutal.

  10. He could NOT be a head coach and OC at the same time. Games were lost on wasted time outs and end of game mismanagement because Hue simply could not do both jobs. Bottom line is he sucked at both because he was simply overwhelmed but his ego would let him give up his power. His tenure in Cleveland was pathetic to say the least.

  11. Just like you said about Cody Kessler” trust me on this one”. You should quit talking and move on.yes,you did blame others.good luck,I hope you find a head coaching job somewhere.. Pittsburgh, Cincinnati or Baltimore would be nice

  12. Any team that hires Hue Jackson as a head coach is insane. It’s not even a stretch to say that a high school coach hired at random could have done a better job.

  19. Does he have an agent? If so, why hasn’t said agent put a stop to this preposterous and wholly unnecessary publicity tour? He or she should be literally tackling Jackson and taking away his phone every time the media calls.

    He doesn’t understand that blaming bad drafts and blaming the GM for hiring an OC qualifies as throwing people under the bus?

    It will be interesting in a couple of years to see who Hue Jackson blames for not getting another opportunity. We know it won’t be Hue Jackson.

  20. The “New” Cleveland Browns simply incompetent from their crook owner on down. They have been since their inception. For fans of most teams I would say that the fans deserve better, but not Cleveland. They get what they deserve for welcoming Lebron back with open arms like some cuckolded husband…

    Enjoy the misery because it’s here to stay!

  21. After his failures with two NFL franchises, I wouldn’t hire Hue Jackson to head coach my grandson’s PeeWee team. His lack of leadership abilities was painfully clear on Hard Knocks. Too much talk, too much ME. Anyway, I just hope the long-suffering Cleveland fans get a break one of these days and find a coach who can take the talent on the team now (and there’s lots of talent) and turn the franchise into a winner.

  22. delaney smith says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:57 am
    who has Todd Haley been able to get along with in his career?
    knows offense, people ehh not so much

    ———–

    The Steelers uncanny ability to tolerate him gave him another chance, and he of course blew it.

  23. “If people had just listened to me electricity would be free by now and we’d all have flying cars.”
    –Hue Jackson

  24. “I still think that there’s another opportunity out there somewhere,” Jackson said

    ———-

    Atta boy Hue, get right back on those feet!

    Plenty of teams need a RBs coach.

    Even then you’ll be overpaid.

    Amazing what NFL coaches & GMs get, … TO FAIL!

    I’ll do it for a whole lot less.

  26. He probably made 10-12m from Cleveland…which is a joke of an organization. But since every year there are maybe 6-8 Head Coach openings…you HAVE to take it when it’s offered.
    Its a place where coaches go to fail.
    He’ll probably be a WR coach somewhere next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!