Jets activate Elijah McGuire, Rontez Miles

The Jets officially welcomed back running back Elijah McGuire, activating him from short-term injured reserve. McGuire missed the team’s first eight games with a broken foot.

New York waived running back De’Angelo Henderson in a corresponding move.

McGuire will take over Bilal Powell‘s role in the offense. Powell went on injured reserve with a neck injury Oct. 24.

The Jets also activated safety Rontez Miles from the reserve/physically unable to perform list Friday. They waived safety Ibraheim Campbell in a corresponding move.

Miles is expected to play a role on special teams and serve as a backup safety.