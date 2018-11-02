Joe Flacco hopes losing facial hair leads to winning games

Getty Images

The Steelers say they are a different team than they did the last time they faced the Ravens and the Ravens will be hoping they’re a different team than the one that’s lost three of its last four games.

They’ll definitely have a different looking quarterback. Joe Flacco has lost the beard he’s been sporting in recent weeks and said this week that the shave was done in hopes of changing the team’s fortunes.

“I’ve been thinking about cutting it about every night for two weeks,” Flacco said. “It’s not like we’ve been winning with it. So, we’ve all got a little bit of superstition in us, I guess.”

It will take more than cutting back on facial hair for the Ravens to bounce back this week. Shaving their turnovers after three in last week’s loss to the Panthers would be a good place to start the effort to head into the bye week with a winning record.