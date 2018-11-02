Josh Allen returns to practice, Derek Anderson officially questionable

Getty Images

The Bills ruled quarterback Josh Allen out early this week, but he appears to be moving in the right direction when it comes to getting past his right elbow problem.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Allen is not far off from starting to throw a football and Allen was able to do enough on the field Friday to be listed as a limited participant. It’s the first time he’s been listed as participating in any fashion since getting hurt in Week Six.

The injury report also brings word that quarterback Derek Anderson has not been officially ruled out at this point. Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, but is listed as questionable so the team believes there’s some chance he’ll be cleared in time to play.

If he isn’t, Nathan Peterman will make the fourth start of his NFL career when the Bears come calling on Sunday..