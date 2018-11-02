Kareem Jackson honored by NFLPA for breast cancer fundraising

Getty Images

Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu was the first recipient of the NFLPA’s weekly Community MVP award this season and another member of the team’s secondary has been recognized this week.

Safety Kareem Jackson took the honor in recognition of the efforts he made to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Jackson hosted an event that raised more than $207,000 for his foundation and then spent some of that money by taking 75 breast cancer survivors and their guests to enjoy “a VIP experience that included a gourmet meal, mobile spa, makeup swag bags and prothesis bra fittings.”

“My foundation and the work that we do is especially close to my heart because my mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor and my sister also beat cancer as a child,” Jackson said in a statement. “I know the struggles that families face when a loved one is battling cancer and if I can make just one day easier for them and give them a reason to smile, then I’ve reached my goal. That’s my motivation.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Jackson’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also join Mathieu and the other weekly winners as contenders for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.