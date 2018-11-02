Kyle Shanahan taking his time deciding which QB starts next game

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan isn’t in a rush to decide who starts the 49ers’ Week 10 game against the Giants. San Francisco doesn’t play for 10 days — until a Monday night game against the Giants — and the players have four days off.

“I don’t need to decide, yet, so I’m taking my time,” Shanahan said Friday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I also wouldn’t want to do that with all of the guys out of the building.”

Shanahan said the quarterback “who we think gives us the best chance to win versus the Giants” will start.

Nick Mullens, though, likely earned a second start even though his debut came against the Raiders defense. His 151.9 passer rating was the best in league history for a debut among quarterbacks with at least 16 pass attempts

Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

C.J. Beathard, who missed Thursday’s game with right wrist and thumb injuries, is only 1-9 in 10 starts. His lone victory came last season against the Giants.