Laquon Treadwell agrees his helmet toss was “not acceptable”

Posted by Charean Williams on November 2, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell received a penalty, likely a fine and a tongue lashing from coach Mike Zimmer after throwing his helmet during last week’s game.

Treadwell drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing his cool on a tackle of Marcus Lattimore, who returned an Adam Thielen fumble 54 yards.

“Coach said, ‘It’s not acceptable,’ and I know that,” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’ve got to do a better job of controlling my emotions and [can’t] hurt the team. That’s part of growing in this league.”

Treadwell answered, “Yeah, they do,” when asked if the NFL fines players for such acts. He would not confirm that he has received his letter from the NFL, though it’s safe to assume he has.

“I plead the fifth,” Treadwell said.

With Stefon Diggs questionable with a rib injury, Treadwell could make his 12th career start. Treadwell has 25 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown this season.

“I’m absolutely ready for that [if needed],” Treadwell said. “But you know, yeah, it’s a tough situation, so we’ve all got to fill our role and make plays. I’m ready regardless of what role I play.’’

8 responses to “Laquon Treadwell agrees his helmet toss was “not acceptable”

  1. How does Treadwell still have a spot on the Vikings? He’s never been able to rise to the occasion and make anywhere near the impression that his physical talent would indicate. He’s always doing something like dropping a third-down pass or throwing a helmet or something else that hurts the team. With his physical skills, he should be a number one receiver–but he can’t even crack the starting lineup. Why does Zimmer keep him around, anyway?

  3. v2787 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    With his physical skills, he should be a number one receiver–but he can’t even crack the starting lineup.
    _________

    How many receivers in the league are going to knock Thielen or Diggs out of the starting lineup?

    Treadwell has made some high-profile mistakes this year but he’s also been wide open on a lot of plays where one of the star receivers got the ball. When you’re the third receiver behind those two, you’re not going to get big numbers. I love that Diggs has played every game this season but it would be interesting to see how Treadwell does if Diggs doesn’t play and all of the defensive attention goes to Thielen.

  4. Not a rookie anymore. This sort of thing hurts the team and the fans. There is no excuse for this at this stage of his career. I wouldn’t forgive this even if he had caught all the balls he dropped this year. It wasn’t bad enough they had a short field but then he cuts that in half because he can’t wait until he gets off the field to act out. Go ahead and fine him, sadly we won’t get the seven points back.

  6. All he had to do was wait around five more steps until he was off the field. It’s ok to throw your helmet on the sidelines. So incredibly stupid. With the talent of a street free agent, there’s really no good reason to keep him on the team. It feels like a sunk cost fallacy to me.

