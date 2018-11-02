Laquon Treadwell agrees his helmet toss was “not acceptable”

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell received a penalty, likely a fine and a tongue lashing from coach Mike Zimmer after throwing his helmet during last week’s game.

Treadwell drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing his cool on a tackle of Marcus Lattimore, who returned an Adam Thielen fumble 54 yards.

“Coach said, ‘It’s not acceptable,’ and I know that,” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’ve got to do a better job of controlling my emotions and [can’t] hurt the team. That’s part of growing in this league.”

Treadwell answered, “Yeah, they do,” when asked if the NFL fines players for such acts. He would not confirm that he has received his letter from the NFL, though it’s safe to assume he has.

“I plead the fifth,” Treadwell said.

With Stefon Diggs questionable with a rib injury, Treadwell could make his 12th career start. Treadwell has 25 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown this season.

“I’m absolutely ready for that [if needed],” Treadwell said. “But you know, yeah, it’s a tough situation, so we’ve all got to fill our role and make plays. I’m ready regardless of what role I play.’’