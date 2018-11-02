LS Josh Harris signs three-year extension with Falcons

AP

The Falcons have been happy with the long snapping that Josh Harris has done with the team and they moved to keep Harris in the fold for years to come.

The team announced on Friday that they have reached agreement on a three-year extension that will keep Harris under contract in Atlanta through the 2021 season.

Harris joined the Falcons in 2012 and he has handled the long snapping duties in all but one of their games since making the team. The one missed game was this year’s season opener against the Eagles with a hip injury.

In addition to doing the snapping, Harris has also recorded seven tackles on special teams over the course of his career for the Falcons.