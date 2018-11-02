Marcus Davenport out for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints already knew Marcus Davenport was going to miss this week’s matchup with the Rams, since he’s expected to miss several weeks with a toe injury.

Otherwise, the news was good on their report.

The rookie defensive end is the only player given an injury designation this week. He had two sacks last week against the Vikings, and is part of a defense that was moving toward being a solid group after years of being an achor on Drew Brees.

Running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant in practice Friday after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness.