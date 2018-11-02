Matt Bryant, Robert Alford out for the Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons will again be without veteran kicker Matt Bryant this week.

Bryant tested a sore hamstring in practice this week, but has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Washington, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That leaves the kicking to Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on three field goals and two extra points in their last game before the bye week, earning special teams player of the week honors.

The Falcons will also be without starting cornerback Robert Alford, who is dealing with an ankle injury. They already have three starting defensive players on IR (Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen), so dealing with injuries on that side of the ball is nothing new.