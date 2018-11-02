Matthew Stafford looking ahead following trade of Golden Tate to Eagles

Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has never played on an NFL team that didn’t have Calvin Johnson or Golden Tate on the roster for him to complete passes with.

That will change this Sunday as Tate is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles following the Lions decision to deal the veteran receiver ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. Johnson and Tate have been Stafford’s two favorite targets throughout his 10-year career in Detroit. Now Stafford is trying to look ahead as he looks to push the Lions forward without Tate around anymore.

“The biggest thing for me is just moving forward with what we’ve got, and that’s all I can do,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I try to go out there and prepare each week, whether somebody’s hurt or somebody’s traded, whatever it is, not available to play that week. ‘All right, let’s go be successful with what we’ve got.’ And this week is no different from that standpoint.”

Of Tate’s 416 receptions with the Lions over the last four-plus seasons, 411 of those passes were thrown by Stafford for a total of 4,695 yards and 29 touchdowns. Tate caught at least 90 passes in each of his four full years with the Lions are eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in three of those four seasons. He was on pace to accomplish both tasks again in 2018 before the trade on Tuesday to the Eagles.

Stafford said he wasn’t consulted by General Manager Bob Quinn or head coach Matt Patricia about the trade, but he did say he understood what the deal was trying to accomplish.

“They’re going to do what they think is best for the team,” Stafford said. “It’s not my decision to see who stays, who goes. That’s not my job. And I understand that, and I think they know that and respect that, too, so just let them do their job and I’ll deal with whatever comes.”