Melvin Gordon questionable with hamstring injury

The Chargers listed Melvin Gordon as questionable with his hamstring injury. But he participated fully in practice Friday, the first time all week, giving the Chargers hope that the running back will play Sunday.

“We’ll see,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “I don’t want to speak for Melvin, but if he’s feeling well, I know he wants to play.”

Gordon was inactive for the Week Seven game against Tennessee.

He has 91 carries for 466 yards and six touchdowns this season, adding 30 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Los Angeles ruled out defensive end Joey Bosa (foot), linebacker Kyzir White (knee) and defensive end Chris Landrum (hip).