Nick Mullens: “It was my opportunity to prove that I can play”

Getty Images

Nick Mullens had never set foot on the field during an NFL regular season game before Thursday. And then he started at quarterback for the 49ers on Thursday night, and he put on a show.

Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the 49ers dominated the Raiders 34-3. After the game, Mullens said all he needed was a chance.

“I think I’m here for a reason,” Mullens said, “and it was my opportunity to prove that I can play.”

A former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, Mullens spent last year on the 49ers’ practice squad. When the 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo and then gave him one of the biggest contracts in NFL history, it was clear that they saw Mullens as nothing more than a backup, at best. He started this year on the practice squad again, but he was called up to the active roster when Garoppolo got hurt.

Then C.J. Beathard got hurt, Mullens got the opportunity to be the 49ers’ third starting quarterback of the season, and Mullens looked outstanding. All he needed was the opportunity to prove he can play.