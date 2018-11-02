Raheem Mostert likely out for season with broken forearm

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert‘s arm injury didn’t look good, and it turns out it wasn’t good.

Mostert fractured his right forearm, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expects the running back to miss the rest of the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

“They didn’t tell me, but I assume [Mostert’s season is over],” Shanahan said.

Mostert left in the third quarter after a run for no gain, getting an air cast before he headed to the locker room.

He gained 86 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. Mostert’s career best of 87 yards came in Week Six against the Packers on 12 carries.